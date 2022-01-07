Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

One arrested for murder in Lawton

One person has been arrested for murder in Lawton.
One person has been arrested for murder in Lawton.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person has been arrested for murder in Lawton.

According to the Lawton city jail roster, David Van Duyn was arrested Thursday on a murder complaint.

7News reached out to Lawton Police early in the day Friday to confirm if Van Duyn was arrested in connection to a murder that police were investigating at St. James Apartments on Cache Road on Thursday. They have not yet confirmed the possible connection.

Police told 7News Thursday a person of interest was in custody, but that person’s name has not been released.

You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2022
UPDATE: Lawton Police speak on city’s first homicide of 2022
Police arrest Tommy Lemons after child pornography is found on his phone.
Lawton man charged with Possession of Child Pornography
Jamar Jackson is sentenced after shooting in club parking lot.
Lawton man sentenced after murder
Two Lawton Police Department officers have been fired as a result of an officer-involved...
Two officers fired after December officer-involved shooting in Lawton
Kaiyo Raethong’s parents are driving back and forth from Lawton to Bethany every single day to...
Lawton family still looking for help months after wreck injures 19-year-old

Latest News

On Saturday, community members are being asked to help clean up the town of Elgin.
Volunteer Day this weekend in Elgin
Shannon Kepler is sentenced after murder case in Tulsa.
Former Tulsa officer sentenced in murder case
City Manager Michael Cleghorn addresses the firing of two police officers after a December...
City of Lawton addresses firing of two officers after officer-involved shooting
Two Lawton Police Department officers have been fired as a result of an officer-involved...
Two officers fired after December officer-involved shooting in Lawton