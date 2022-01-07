One arrested for murder in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person has been arrested for murder in Lawton.

According to the Lawton city jail roster, David Van Duyn was arrested Thursday on a murder complaint.

7News reached out to Lawton Police early in the day Friday to confirm if Van Duyn was arrested in connection to a murder that police were investigating at St. James Apartments on Cache Road on Thursday. They have not yet confirmed the possible connection.

Police told 7News Thursday a person of interest was in custody, but that person’s name has not been released.

