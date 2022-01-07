Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSDH working to get more Coronavirus treatments, testing to Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to get more monoclonal antibody treatments...
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to get more monoclonal antibody treatments to the state.(Oklahoma State Department of Health)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is trying to get more COVID-19 treatments into the state.

Officials with OSDH said this week that monoclonal antibodies and antiviral oral treatments are in limited supply not just in Oklahoma, but across the country.

They are working with federal partners to get more of the treatments for high-risk COVID-19 patients.

The state was approved this week for an additional 1,000 doses each of two separate monoclonal treatments, and OSDH officials said they will continue to request those treatments until they have a sufficient supply.

OSDH also is addressing COVID-19 testing in the state. They have expanded testing hours statewide, with some weekend hours and additional clinics across the state.

One of those is a drive-thru testing site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in Lawton at 920 southwest Sheridan Road.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2022
UPDATE: Lawton Police speak on city’s first homicide of 2022
Police arrest Tommy Lemons after child pornography is found on his phone.
Lawton man charged with Possession of Child Pornography
Jamar Jackson is sentenced after shooting in club parking lot.
Lawton man sentenced after murder
Kaiyo Raethong’s parents are driving back and forth from Lawton to Bethany every single day to...
Lawton family still looking for help months after wreck injures 19-year-old
Garrick Boyiddle, seen here in a mug shot from 2019, is in a hospital after being shot by law...
New details released on Anadarko officer-involved shooting suspect

Latest News

The CDC reported 21 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma on Friday.
6,400+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
American Red Cross. (PRNewsfoto/American Red Cross)
Red Cross on pace to respond to more house fires this year than 2021
At least one person appeared to be injured after a crash in Elgin Friday morning.
At least one injured in car crash in Elgin
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Friday, January 7th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: January 7th