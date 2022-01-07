OSDH working to get more Coronavirus treatments, testing to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is trying to get more COVID-19 treatments into the state.

Officials with OSDH said this week that monoclonal antibodies and antiviral oral treatments are in limited supply not just in Oklahoma, but across the country.

They are working with federal partners to get more of the treatments for high-risk COVID-19 patients.

The state was approved this week for an additional 1,000 doses each of two separate monoclonal treatments, and OSDH officials said they will continue to request those treatments until they have a sufficient supply.

OSDH also is addressing COVID-19 testing in the state. They have expanded testing hours statewide, with some weekend hours and additional clinics across the state.

One of those is a drive-thru testing site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in Lawton at 920 southwest Sheridan Road.

