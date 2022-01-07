Red Cross on pace to respond to more house fires this year than 2021

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The American Red Cross has already responded to more than 50 house fires across Oklahoma this year.

According to the American Red Cross, they’re already set to outpace their response to fires in 2021.

Officials said their staff and volunteers responded to around 1,600 house fires in Oklahoma last year.

The American Red Cross provides health, mental health, spiritual care and recovery assistance services to those who have lost their homes.

Officials said at the current rate of fires so far this year, they could see home fire responses increase 60% in 2022.

Officials with the Red Cross suggest for people to test smoke alarms monthly and replace any that are 10 years old or older, practice your escape plan, move any items that can burn away from the stove and never leave portable heaters unattended.

