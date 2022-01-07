Expert Connections
Volunteer Day this weekend in Elgin

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Saturday, community members are being asked to help clean up the town of Elgin.

Starting at 9 a.m. volunteers can meet at Rock Bridge Park in the Rock Bridge sub-division in Elgin to help clean in debris and dead trees.

Mayor JJ Francais has two additional locations in mind as well that people will be sent to.

All trees will be cut up into logs, then volunteers will help pick them up and use them however they’d like to.

”My hope is that we turn this into a second Saturday of every month event. I know that as it warms up we’ll get more volunteers and participation,” Francais said. “This a chance for Elgin residents to show pride in their community, and just make it a prettier community, but also one that drains.”

Crews will be out until 5 p.m.

Volunteers are welcome to show up when they are able.

