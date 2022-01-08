Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (1/8 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Some patchy fog and drizzle are present this morning across Texoma, and will continue for a couple of hours after sunrise before phasing out closer to mid-morning. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around until the afternoon, where cloud coverage will gradually decrease. Last night’s warm front brought warmer air across southwest Oklahoma and North Texas, and will allow temperatures to reach the mid/upper 60s and low 70s later today. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.

A cold front is expected to move through tonight around midnight, cooling us off tomorrow morning as overnight lows fall back into the low 30s. While rain chances are not expected with this front, cloud coverage will build back in during the late evening and into the morning hours. Wind speeds will pick back up behind the front tonight, breezing out of the north at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Wind chills tomorrow morning will therefore be in the 20s, so expect another chilly and windy night.

Tomorrow will only warm up to the upper 40s and low 50s following the cold front, along with strong northerly winds continuing through most of the day as wind chills will be about 10 degrees cooler than the actual temperatures. Skies will start off mostly cloudy, with a gradual decrease to partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Elevated fire weather conditions will be present across Southwest Oklahoma tomorrow.

Next week temperatures will see a modest increase day by day, as highs will stay in the 50s and 60s until next weekend. An approaching closed low pressure system out west will bring moisture to the southern plains by the middle-to-end of the week, allowing for a wide coverage of showers bringing much needed precipitation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

