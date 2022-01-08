Expert Connections
Fort Sill soldiers volunteer at Holiday in the Park clean up

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday, soldiers from Fort Sill got the day off from their normal duties to volunteer at Holiday in the Park.

Volunteers, with the help of some Soldiers from the 218, spent the afternoon to tear down props, decorations and more from Elmer Thomas Park.

SFC. Valentino Varlaro, who volunteered, said he took up the job, so other people won’t have to suffer through the frigid temperatures.

But it was more than work for some, it was a chance for past and present soldiers to come together for the first time since leaving the service.

“I enjoy it a lot,” Varlaro said. “Coming out here, even with the personnel that are actually here are prior military themselves, so it’s a time to get back with some of the guys who have got out, and still serve the community, and we just get together to talk about how life’s going. “

Varlaro said the only thing he didn’t like about volunteering was the winds.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

