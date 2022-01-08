Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Just Keep Reading: Winter at the Library event begins

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library’s annual winter reading challenges are now available online.

The Just Keep Reading: Winter at the Library reading challenges will be available until Feb. 28.

Participants can read books and complete a variety of activities for all ages to receive tickets to enter in a basket drawing.

Kids (babies-6th grade) and teens (7th-12th grade) can complete five books to receive one free book, a small prize (while supplies last) and one entry into the drawing.

Participants can receive additional entries into the drawing for every five books read (up to 25 books) and by completing activities.

Adults can participate as well by reading books or listening to audiobooks and every book read counts as an entry into a gift basket drawing.

Participants can receive additional entries into the drawing by completing activities and writing reviews.

To begin and log readings, sign up at lawtonok.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app.

For more information, please contact Tanya Organ, Community Engagement Librarian, at 580-581-3450 ext. 1711, or by email at tanya.organ@lawtonok.gov.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2022
UPDATE: Lawton Police speak on city’s first homicide of 2022
Two Lawton Police Department officers have been fired as a result of an officer-involved...
Two officers fired after December officer-involved shooting in Lawton
Jamar Jackson is sentenced after shooting in club parking lot.
Lawton man sentenced after murder
Police arrest Tommy Lemons after child pornography is found on his phone.
Lawton man charged with Possession of Child Pornography
One person has been arrested for murder in Lawton.
One arrested for murder in Lawton

Latest News

Lawmaker plans to propose abortion bill
Lawton Public Library announces annual Scrabble Competition schedule
Fort Sill soldiers volunteer to remove Holiday in the Park decorations.
Fort Sill soldiers volunteer at Holiday in the Park clean up
Fort Sill soldiers volunteer to remove Holiday in the Park decorations.
Fort Sill soldiers volunteer at Holiday in the Park clean up