Just Keep Reading: Winter at the Library event begins

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library’s annual winter reading challenges are now available online.

The Just Keep Reading: Winter at the Library reading challenges will be available until Feb. 28.

Participants can read books and complete a variety of activities for all ages to receive tickets to enter in a basket drawing.

Kids (babies-6th grade) and teens (7th-12th grade) can complete five books to receive one free book, a small prize (while supplies last) and one entry into the drawing.

Participants can receive additional entries into the drawing for every five books read (up to 25 books) and by completing activities.

Adults can participate as well by reading books or listening to audiobooks and every book read counts as an entry into a gift basket drawing.

Participants can receive additional entries into the drawing by completing activities and writing reviews.

To begin and log readings, sign up at lawtonok.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app.

For more information, please contact Tanya Organ, Community Engagement Librarian, at 580-581-3450 ext. 1711, or by email at tanya.organ@lawtonok.gov.

