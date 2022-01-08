Lawmaker plans to propose abortion bill

OLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma lawmaker has announced plans for a bill that would allow anyone to sue doctors who perform an abortion.

The bill is similar to a portion of Texas’ abortion law, which went into effect in September.

The bill would give any individual the ability to sue doctors who perform an abortion after conception, if the procedure is not meant to save the mother’s life.

People could sue for up to $10,000 in damages against abortion providers along with anyone who “aids and abets” an illegal abortion.

