Lawton City Council member arrested

Jay Burk
Jay Burk(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton City Council member has been arrested.

Jay Burk, council member for ward four, was shown to be arrested Saturday according to the Comanche County Detention Center’s website, for two different offenses.

The offense codes on the CCDC’s website correlate to two codes under state statute: driving under the influence and failure to keep right.

The exact details of Burk’s arrest are not known at this time.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

