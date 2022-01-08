Expert Connections
Lawton Public Library announces annual Scrabble Competition schedule

(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library will host its annual Scrabble Competition this month.

The library will have one Super Scrabble Saturday with three games on Jan. 22.

Start times are 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Check-in for each game is five to 15 minutes before start time and participants may attend one or all three rounds.

The games will take place at the main library on Southwest 4th Street.

Participation is free and open to all ages and levels, but participants must be able to play independently.

The grand prize is based on cumulative scores from all three rounds and light refreshments will be served.

Pre-registration is not required, but space is limited.

For more information, please contact Tanya Organ, Community Engagement Librarian, at 580-581-3450 ext. 1711, or by email at tanya.organ@lawtonok.gov.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

