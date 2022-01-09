First Alert Forecast (1/8 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

We experienced a warmer than average Saturday with temperatures rising into the 70s, however these above-average temperatures will change tonight as we can expect a strong cold front to move across Texoma midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the low/mid 30s, with a few places possibly getting below freezing. Winds behind the front will shift back out of the north early tomorrow morning, with strong gusts up to 30-40 mph. Because of this, wind chills will fall 10-15° below the actually temperatures, into the 20s for most of Southwest Oklahoma. Cloud coverage will increase with the front during the early morning hours.

Tomorrow will only warm up to the upper 40s and low 50s behind the cold front, along with strong northerly winds through most of the day at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph. Skies will start off mostly cloudy, with a gradual decrease to partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Elevated fire weather conditions will be present across Southwest Oklahoma tomorrow.

Next week temperatures will see a gradual increase day by day, as highs will stay in the 50s and 60s until next weekend. An approaching closed low pressure system out west will bring moisture to the southern plains by the middle-to-end of the week, allowing for a wide coverage of showers bringing much needed precipitation. Next weekend another cold front will cool temperatures back to near average.

