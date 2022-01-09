First Alert Forecast (1/9 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will only warm up to the upper 40s and low 50s behind the cold front that moved through last night. Strong northerly winds have been howling all morning as wind gusts have reached anywhere between 35-45 mph. These wind speeds and gusts will stay consistent through most of the day at 15-25 mph, only looking to die down as we near the evening hours. Skies will start off mostly cloudy, with a gradual decrease to partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Elevated fire weather conditions will be present across Southwest Oklahoma today.

Tonight will be much cooler as we really feel the strength of last night’s cold front with overnight lows falling into the low/mid 20s by early tomorrow morning. Clear skies leading to radiative cooling will be what allows for temperatures to get this low in combination with cold air settling behind the front. Thankfully winds appear to be light, so wind chills won’t be of any significance tonight.

Tomorrow’s temperatures will begin to rebound back to near average in the low/mid 50s as a high-pressure ridge out west will push the cold air east, allowing for warmer air to fill back in. Sunny skies will dominate tomorrow, aiding in the warm up in temperatures along with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

This week temperatures will see a gradual increase day by day, as highs will stay in the 50s and 60s until next weekend, along with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances have decreased significantly for later this week as models for the closed low out west show it retreating back into the Pacific, cutting off a lot of moisture we will see for any precipitation. A few rain showers are possible on Friday as another cold front heading into next week will cool temperatures back to near average.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.