27,000+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has reported more than 27,000 new Coronavirus cases since Friday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there were 8,130 new cases reported Monday, 9,608 new cases Sunday and 9,320 new cases Saturday.

This brings the total number of Coronavirus cases statewide since the pandemic began to 764,651.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 6,829, while there are 61,912 currently active cases across Oklahoma

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, reported 58 new deaths from the Coronavirus statewide since last Friday.

According to the CDC, 12,650 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

