7News First Alert Weather: Quiet weather for the rest of the workweek with a lack of moisture in place

Another cold front brings cooler temperatures to kick off the upcoming weekend
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow good radiational cooling to occur, where overnight lows will fall into the low 20s.

On Tuesday, after a frigid start temperatures are expected to rebound into the mid-to-upper 50s during the afternoon as the warming trend continues. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. An upper-level disturbance will track east from New Mexico and bring the chance for a few sprinkles or a stray shower for southern counties in Northwest Texas.

Upper-level ridging will build in from the, where temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 60s at the end of the workweek. There will be a lack of moisture across Texoma, therefore rain is not expected over the next several days.

Our next cold front arriving Friday evening won’t have enough moisture to provide any showers, however much cooler air will settle in by the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

