Caddo County burn ban continued

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Caddo County commissioners have continued a burn ban in place there for two more weeks.

The burn ban was initially but in place in late December.

The ban prohibits anyone from setting fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands as well as prohibiting campfires, bonfires or burning trash.

Welding is allowed as long as it’s done over a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet by 10 feet and there are welding blankets are screens used to cover flammable vegetation. Wind speeds also have to be less than 20 miles an hour and a second person needs to be there to act as a watcher with pressurized water or a fire extinguisher.

The extension went into effect Monday and will last for two more weeks.

