Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Comanche County burn ban to continue

A burn ban in Comanche County will continue for at least two more weeks.
A burn ban in Comanche County will continue for at least two more weeks.(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A burn ban in Comanche County has been continued.

The ban will last another 14 days.

The decision was made at the Comanche County commissioners meeting Monday morning.

The ban was initially put into place Dec. 30, and prohibits anyone from setting fire to forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands.

The ban also prohibits building a campfire or burning trash.

Commissioners can revisit the ban in two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The codes on the CCDC’s website correlated to two codes under state statute: driving under the...
Lawton City Council member arrested
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
One person has been arrested for murder in Lawton.
One arrested for murder in Lawton
Two Lawton Police Department officers have been fired as a result of an officer-involved...
Two officers fired after December officer-involved shooting in Lawton
Jamar Jackson is sentenced after shooting in club parking lot.
Lawton man sentenced after murder

Latest News

Sergeant Daniel Breaden has patrolled the streets of Lawton since 1985 to keep the community...
Lawton Police Department’s longest-serving officer retires after 36 years
Sergeant Daniel Breaden has patrolled the streets of Lawton since 1985 to keep the community...
Longest serving LPD officer retiring after 36 years
Grab the heavy jacket, wind chill values are in the teens for many locations this Monday morning
First Alert Forecast | 1/10AM
Lawton fire fighters were called out to fight a fire around 23rd place and Evans avenue.
Lawton fire department called to abandoned house fire