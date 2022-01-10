First Alert Forecast | 1/10AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As you’re waking up this Monday morning skies are clear and winds are out of the north/northwest. This has allowed for temperatures to drop into the teens/ 20s area wide with wind chill values in the low teens (and single digits for some). As the day goes on, a surface ridge will shift east allowing for a return of a south to southwest winds. These southerly winds and sunshine will combine to create high temperatures in the mid 50s area wide! Overall today will be rather pleasant. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid 20s with clear skies.

During the day tomorrow, a low pressure system will track across Texas. This will increase cloud cover, resulting in mostly cloudy skies for those south of the Red River. However, in southwest Oklahoma, expect mostly sunny skies. As the low pressure passes by, a few light rain showers will accompany the low. The threat for rain, similar to cloud cover, will stay focused mainly for counties in north Texas. Best chance for rain chances between 12-8PM. Highs will warm into the upper 50s north with mid 50s south. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Overnight lows/ morning temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

A weak boundary will move through our area Wednesday but will only result in a wind shift. The colder air will remain well north of the area. High temperatures by midweek will warm into the low to mid 60s. Northwest winds at 5 to 15mph. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by Thursday morning.

Thursday will stay dry as weather guidance shows a cut off low staying to our southwest. Look for partly cloudy skies with high temperatures warming into the mid to upper 60s. North winds will stay light at 5 to 15mph.

Despite the mostly cloudy skies on tap Friday, high temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and low 70s! Winds will return out of the south at 10 to 15mph. The warming trend comes to an end on Friday as a cold front will move into our area during the afternoon. This will result in cooler weather over the weekend but still expect dry conditions. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will fall into the upper 40s to mid 50s, respectively.

Have a good Monday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.