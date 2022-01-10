First Alert Forecast (1/9 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be freezing cold, literally, as we really feel the strength of last night’s cold front with overnight lows falling into the low/mid 20s by early tomorrow morning. Clouds will gradually clear out during the evening, eventually becoming clear, leading to radiative cooling will be what allows for temperatures to get this freezing in combination with cold air still settling behind the front. Thankfully winds appear to be light, so wind chills won’t be of any significance tonight.

Tomorrow’s temperatures will begin to rebound back to near average in the low/mid 50s as a high-pressure ridge out west will push the cold air east, allowing for warmer air to fill back in. Sunny skies will dominate tomorrow, aiding in the warm up in temperatures along with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

This week temperatures will see a gradual increase day by day, as highs will stay in the 50s and 60s until next weekend, along with mostly sunny skies. A shortwave trough on Tuesday could bring a few light rain showers to North Texas during the afternoon, but coverage remains low. Rain chances for later this week have decreased significantly as models for the closed low out west show it retreating back into the Pacific, cutting off a lot of moisture we will see for any precipitation. Models have been shifting a lot over the last 24 hours, and probably will continue to do so over the next couple of days, as they aren’t entirely in agreement, so we will continue to keep you updated on what type of weather pattern and precipitation to expect this week. A few rain showers are possible on Friday as another cold front heading into next week will cool temperatures back to near average.

