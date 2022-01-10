Expert Connections
Lawton fire department called to abandoned house fire

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire fighters were called out to fight a fire around 23rd place and Evans avenue.

Crews were called to the scene around 4:15 Monday morning as heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building. Our photographer on scene was told that the house was abandoned

There’s currently not a lot of information available about this fire at the moment, but you can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

