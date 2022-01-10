Lawton Police Department’s longest-serving officer retires after 36 years

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s longest-serving officer is retiring.

After nearly 36 years on the force, Sergeant Daniel Breaden will hang up the blue uniform one last time.

“They asked us back then, ‘What do you want to do when you get out of here?’ I said, ‘I’d like to make a difference,’” Breaden said.

Sergeant Daniel Breaden has done just that, patrolling the streets of Lawton since 1985 to keep the community safe.

He’s the last officer of Lawton’s original police academy.

“I have no regrets about joining the police department,” Breaden said. “I got on when I was 30 years old and I had done a lot of work. Construction, truck driving, things of that nature and this is by far the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Breaden’s served under six police chiefs and worn three different uniforms in 36 years with the Lawton Police Department.

His priorities have always been protecting citizens and impacting the lives of young people.

“I’ve seen a lot of these kids headed in the wrong direction,” Breaden said. “I’ve sat them down, and said ‘Listen, this is where you’re going if you don’t straighten out,’ and that kind of pointed them in the right direction. They did good. A lot of them were off in the military, they did really great, they moved on to better jobs, they got families.”

He’s watched technology develop and says life-saving equipment has made all the difference for officers.

“That taser has literally saved thousands of lives all across America since they came out with it, including injuries to officers and things of that nature because if there’s going to be a fight, the taser will take them down really quick and it’s all over with,” Breaden said. “You don’t have to fight and get hurt. They don’t have to get hurt. It’s beneficial for everybody.”

Not only is Breaden a firearm instructor and expert shooter, but he also learned to play the bagpipes back in 2003 to honor officers at memorial services.

Even after retirement, he’s offered to continue providing that service.

“This is my police family, and I will be there if they need me,” Breaden said. “After all these years, you just look out for each other. That’s all there is to it.”

Sergeant Breaden plans to spend his retirement working on some projects and spending time with his grandchildren

