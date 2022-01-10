Expert Connections
Lawton Public Schools will not offer parents COVID-19 tests

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools announced to parents they would only be offering testing for students and staff at this time, due to a possible testing supply shortage.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 testing lines continue to grow, and tests become limited.

LPS has not said when parent tests might be available again.

