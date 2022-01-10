Lawton swears in new city council member at ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People who live in Lawton’s Ward 2 have a new city council representative as of Monday morning.

In a ceremony at city hall, officials swore in Kelly Harris as Lawton’s newest council member.

He takes longtime councilman Keith Jackson’s seat after facing off in a run-off election against Mark Malone last November.

Harris won the race by five votes. Over the last couple months, he said he’s been preparing to take office and is excited to see how he can make change in the city.

“This town took me under it’s wing and helped build me up from a very scared young businessman into a more confident, successful,” Harris said. “I tell everybody, the secret to Lawton, it’s simple. It’s the people.”

According to Harris, the biggest issues he plans to tackle are trash pick-up, deteriorating roads and the FISTA in the mall.

He’ll sit in on his first council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

