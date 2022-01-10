Expert Connections
UPDATE: Suspect vehicle located in officer shooting, suspects still on run

A chase through Caddo and Comanche counties has come to an end.
By Tyler Boydston and Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE 2:53 p.m. - According to OHP, the suspect vehicle connected to chase, shooting of an officer and carjacking has been found.

It’s not clear where the vehicle was found, though authorities said the suspects, a hispanic male and white female who have not been identified, have still not been found.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m. - Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that a Lawton Police officer was shot and injured during a chase with suspects Monday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the dark gray 2006 Chevy Trailblazer they are looking for was taken by force at Northeast Comanche/Caddo County Line near Apache.

UPDATE 2:25 p.m. - A blue alert has been issued for two suspects in the chase and shooting.

According to the alert, authorities are looking for a hispanic male and white female armed with multiple weapons in a dark gray 2006 Chevy Trailblazer. Authorities ask you to call 911 if you see them and not approach them.

UPDATE 2:01 p.m. - One person has been reportedly taken into custody while authorities are still looking for two others.

According to scanner traffic, a carjacking took place near where the suspect was taken into custody. It’s not clear if this is connected, though authorities said they are looking for a dark gray Chevy SUV heading toward Apache on Highway 62.

ORIGINAL STORY - A chase in Comanche County has resulted in an injury to an officer.

According to radio traffic, multiple officers were fired at during the chase while one officer was shot and hurt.

The chase started just before 1:30 along I-44 and made its way to Highway 58 and then circled through Apache before ending near Lake Ellsworth.

Details of the chase at this time are not clear.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

