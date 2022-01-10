Expert Connections
One injured after crash in Cotton County

One man was taken to a hospital after a crash in Cotton County.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was flown to a hospital after a crash in Cotton County Sunday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 78-year-old man from Walters was driving south on State Highway 5 south of Walters when his truck went off the road to the right and hit an embankment and landed upright.

OHP said the man refused treatment at the scene, but later went to a hospital before being flown to another hospital in Oklahoma City in serious condition with internal injuries.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

