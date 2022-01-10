St. Elmo Baptist Church unveils new fellowship hall with ribbon-cutting ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton church celebrated the grand opening of a new fellowship hall Saturday afternoon.

Members of St. Elmo Baptist Church gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony and prayer on Monroe Avenue.

According to Pastor David Cavitt Sr., the old fellowship hall was too small for guests during events.

The journey to build a new hall started over a year ago and was a little stalled by the pandemic.

Cavitt said the project couldn’t have been completed without people who put their minds, hearts and souls into it.

“This reminds me that we can do all things through God who strengthens us,” Cavitt said. “All things are possible, even during a pandemic, because that just lets us know, and this world know, that God is still God and that God is still performing miracles today.”

St. Elmo’s services are virtual at the moment due to COVID, but Cavitt expects in-person services to start back up soon.

Until then, you can watch on the church’s Facebook page on Sunday mornings.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.