Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

St. Elmo Baptist Church unveils new fellowship hall with ribbon-cutting ceremony

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton church celebrated the grand opening of a new fellowship hall Saturday afternoon.

Members of St. Elmo Baptist Church gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony and prayer on Monroe Avenue.

According to Pastor David Cavitt Sr., the old fellowship hall was too small for guests during events.

The journey to build a new hall started over a year ago and was a little stalled by the pandemic.

Cavitt said the project couldn’t have been completed without people who put their minds, hearts and souls into it.

“This reminds me that we can do all things through God who strengthens us,” Cavitt said. “All things are possible, even during a pandemic, because that just lets us know, and this world know, that God is still God and that God is still performing miracles today.”

St. Elmo’s services are virtual at the moment due to COVID, but Cavitt expects in-person services to start back up soon.

Until then, you can watch on the church’s Facebook page on Sunday mornings.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The codes on the CCDC’s website correlated to two codes under state statute: driving under the...
Lawton City Council member arrested
One person has been arrested for murder in Lawton.
One arrested for murder in Lawton
Two Lawton Police Department officers have been fired as a result of an officer-involved...
Two officers fired after December officer-involved shooting in Lawton
Jamar Jackson is sentenced after shooting in club parking lot.
Lawton man sentenced after murder
Lawton Police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2022
UPDATE: Lawton Police speak on city’s first homicide of 2022

Latest News

The journey to build a new hall started over a year ago and was a little stalled by the...
Lawton church celebrates new fellowship hall for worship
The codes on the CCDC’s website correlated to two codes under state statute: driving under the...
Lawton City Council member arrested
The codes on the CCDC’s website correlated to two codes under state statute: driving under the...
Lawton City Council member arrested
First Alert Forecast 5:30pm
First Alert Forecast (1/9 PM)