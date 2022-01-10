Expert Connections
Two sentenced in Murray County for murder; one still on the run

Shannon Mayorga and Randall Rudd have been sentenced for a murder in Murray County, while...
Shannon Mayorga and Randall Rudd have been sentenced for a murder in Murray County, while authorities say Guadalupe Figueroa is believed to be in Mexico.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two suspects have been sentenced in a south-central Oklahoma court for the murder of a Texas man while one suspect is still on the run.

Shannon Mayorga and Randall Rudd both pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping.

They were both sentenced to life in prison with all but the first 20 years suspended for the murder count, and 10 years for the kidnapping count, with the sentences to run concurrently.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the two of them kidnapped 43-year-old Juan Rosas from his home in Corinth, Texas on June 6, 2020.

He was later found dead in Murray County, Oklahoma near Highway 77 and I-35 after a motorist spotted his body in a field.

A third suspect, Guadalupe Figueroa, has an active warrant for conspiracy to commit murder.

She was Rosas’ girlfriend at the time and is also Mayorga’s mother.

OSBI officials said they believe she planned the murder and had Mayorga and Rudd commit the crime.

OSBI officials believe she took off to the city of Monterrey in Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

