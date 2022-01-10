Expert Connections
U.S. Supreme Court refuses appeal in Oklahoma murder case

(AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, the United States Supreme Court refused to consider an appeal of a decision in an Oklahoma murder case.

Clifton Parish sought to have the United States Supreme Court throw out his conviction, arguing that the Supreme Court’s McGirt is retroactive.

His conviction is one of many which will now stand with the Supreme Court’s decision announced Monday.

“This is an important victory for the safety of victims, families of victims, and the people of Oklahoma,” Attorney General John O’Connor said. “Victims and their families will not be required to relive their tragic experiences by testifying in new trials, or worse, seeing the perpetrators out in society.”

The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Muscogee (Creek) Nations, although they declined to file a brief in the Supreme Court, previously filed a brief in Oklahoma’s highest criminal court encouraging the retroactive application of McGirt.

Parish was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 beating and shooting death of Robert Strickland in Hugo, Okla.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

