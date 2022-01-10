Vernon ISD announces closure due to COVID-19 quarantine

VERNON, Texas (KSWO) - Vernon ISD will be closed for the remainder of the week.

From Tuesday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 14, Vernon will be closed due to a shortage of staff due to COVID-19 quarantine. Students will not have online assignments during this closure.

According to officials, there is a large number of COVID-19 cases being reported, but the closure is due to an “extreme” staff shortage. The school district is unable to monitor students safely nor has the ability to socially distance.

The district said the UIL and TEA had notified them that it is a district-level decision to still participate in UIL and extracurricular activities because the closure is due to staff shortage.

Vernon ISD will also be required to notify districts with any contests it will be competing in. Other districts must approve competing against Vernon ISD.

A schedule of all scheduled extracurricular activities will be posted as soon as possible.

Coaches will post schedules as soon as they are available. Practices will be strictly voluntary for the remainder of the week.

Vernon ISD will be out Monday for Martin Luther King Day and Tuesday for the Wilbarger County Stock Show as well.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.