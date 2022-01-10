Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Vernon ISD announces closure due to COVID-19 quarantine

Vernon ISD announces week-long closure due to COVID-19 quarantine.
Vernon ISD announces week-long closure due to COVID-19 quarantine.(Vernon ISD)
By Natascha Mercadante and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Texas (KSWO) - Vernon ISD will be closed for the remainder of the week.

From Tuesday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 14, Vernon will be closed due to a shortage of staff due to COVID-19 quarantine. Students will not have online assignments during this closure.

According to officials, there is a large number of COVID-19 cases being reported, but the closure is due to an “extreme” staff shortage. The school district is unable to monitor students safely nor has the ability to socially distance.

The district said the UIL and TEA had notified them that it is a district-level decision to still participate in UIL and extracurricular activities because the closure is due to staff shortage.

Vernon ISD will also be required to notify districts with any contests it will be competing in. Other districts must approve competing against Vernon ISD.

A schedule of all scheduled extracurricular activities will be posted as soon as possible.

Coaches will post schedules as soon as they are available. Practices will be strictly voluntary for the remainder of the week.

Vernon ISD will be out Monday for Martin Luther King Day and Tuesday for the Wilbarger County Stock Show as well.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase through Caddo and Comanche counties has come to an end.
UPDATE: Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County
The codes on the CCDC’s website correlated to two codes under state statute: driving under the...
Lawton City Council member arrested
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
One person has been arrested for murder in Lawton.
One arrested for murder in Lawton
Two Lawton Police Department officers have been fired as a result of an officer-involved...
Two officers fired after December officer-involved shooting in Lawton

Latest News

Lawton Public Schools will not offer parents COVID-19 tests
U.S. Supreme Court refuses appeal in Oklahoma murder case
A chase through Caddo and Comanche counties has come to an end.
UPDATE: Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County
A burn ban in Caddo County has been extended for two more weeks.
Caddo County burn ban continued