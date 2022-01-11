Expert Connections
5,011 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has seen more than 769,000 cases of the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 5,011 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

So far, 769,662 cases have been reported statewide since the pandemic began.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 64,806 active cases of the virus across the state.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 16 new deaths in Oklahoma on Tuesday as well.

So far, 12,666 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus across Oklahoma

