5,011 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 5,011 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

So far, 769,662 cases have been reported statewide since the pandemic began.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 64,806 active cases of the virus across the state.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 16 new deaths in Oklahoma on Tuesday as well.

So far, 12,666 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus across Oklahoma

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.