Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Area schools announce closures due to COVID-19, staff shortages

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) -Area school districts have closed due to COVID-19.

Sterling Public Schools has already announced it’s closure and Elgin Public Schools was soon to follow.

Elgin Public Schools will be closed beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Jan. 17. The district said school will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Officials said due to COVID-19 illness, the district is unable to staff daily operations.

Fletcher Public Schools has also closed due to student and staff being out sick.

The district will be virtual Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Thursday, Jan. 13 and students will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Students who missed class on Tuesday can make up work when they return.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase through Caddo and Comanche counties has come to an end.
UPDATE: Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County
The report shows that Burk refused a breathalyzer test when the officer asked him to take one.
Details released in Lawton City Council member’s DUI arrest
The codes on the CCDC’s website correlated to two codes under state statute: driving under the...
Lawton City Council member arrested
Lawton Public Schools will move to remote learning starting Wednesday.
Lawton Public Schools moving to remote learning
Shannon Mayorga and Randall Rudd have been sentenced for a murder in Murray County, while...
Two sentenced in Murray County for murder; one still on the run

Latest News

Sterling Public Schools announces two-day closure
The OSBI said the suspect crashed into a KFC and then through several yards before the shooting...
Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Chickasha
Superintendent Chad Hance said classes will return Jan. 18.
Cache Public Schools closing for remainder of week
Lawton Public Schools will move to remote learning starting Wednesday.
Lawton Public Schools moving to remote learning