Area schools announce closures due to COVID-19, staff shortages

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) -Area school districts have closed due to COVID-19.

Sterling Public Schools has already announced it’s closure and Elgin Public Schools was soon to follow.

Elgin Public Schools will be closed beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Jan. 17. The district said school will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Officials said due to COVID-19 illness, the district is unable to staff daily operations.

Fletcher Public Schools has also closed due to student and staff being out sick.

The district will be virtual Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Thursday, Jan. 13 and students will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Students who missed class on Tuesday can make up work when they return.

