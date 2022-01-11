Cache Public Schools closing for remainder of week

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache Public Schools will be closed for the rest of the week due to rising COVID cases.

The district will be out starting Wednesday.

Superintendent Chad Hance said classes will return Jan. 18.

The district will be using inclement weather days and should not have to make up the lost days.

Currently, the district has more than 400 students out and around 50 staff members.

