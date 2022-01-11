Details released in Lawton City Council member’s DUI arrest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council member Jay Burk is in hot water following an arrest over the weekend for driving under the influence.

We first brought you the story on Saturday and 7NEWS reporter Cheyenne Cole obtained the incident report on Monday.

According to the arrest report, a Lawton Police officer pulled over Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk a little after 2 a.m. on Saturday. He noticed Burk driving eastbound on northwest Cache Road in a truck, going over the white divider line for several hundred feet.

The officer pulled the councilman over in a vacant parking lot, and as he approached the vehicle, Burk held out a bank card, not realizing it was not his driver’s license.

The report notes that Burk’s speech was slurred and the officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

His eyes were red and watery, and he tried to read his insurance verification upside down.

The officer also noticed his passengers had bar stamps on their hands, and asked Burk to get out of the vehicle and administered the Standardized Field Sobriety Test.

The councilman could not keep his balance and refused a breathlyzer test.

Burk stated that he quote “had too much to drink.” That’s when the officer placed him under arrest.

He was booked at the Comanche County Detention Center.

His mugshot and charges appeared on the website Saturday morning, were then removed and appear to be back up again.

When we asked CCDC’s jail administrator William Hobbs what happened, he didn’t have a clear answer.

Some viewers had questions about how he bonded out on a Saturday. According to Hobbs, DUI is an offense that inmates can be bailed out for even on the weekend.

7NEWS reached out to the City of Lawton for comment and a representative said, quote, “The City of Lawton is aware of this incident. In accordance with the City of Lawton’s policy, the City of Lawton will not be commenting at this time since this is an ongoing criminal investigation.”

Some are calling on Burk to resign from his position as a council member. In this case, it would take a recall petition with 100 or more signatures from Lawton voters to remove him from office.

We’ve called and emailed Councilman Burk for comment, but he hasn’t responded.

7NEWS has requested the officers’ body and dash camera footage from the Lawton Police Department from the night of the arrest.

In a statement today, the City of Lawton said, in part, quote, “As for body and dash cam footage of the incident, the City of Lawton is currently reviewing and redacting the footage in accordance with the Oklahoma Open Records Act. This will take a few weeks to complete. Once it is complete, it will be sent to those of you who have requested this information.”

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

