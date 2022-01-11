First Alert Forecast | 1/11AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Tuesday! It’s another morning where the jacket will be needed as you’re heading out the door. Air temperatures this Tuesday are starting in the 20s but are expected to warm into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. Look for mostly sunny skies north with extra cloud cover south. Farther south, a disturbance will pass across the state of Texas. As it does, it’ll produce more cloud cover south with light stray showers from the Seymour, Archer City and Bowie- line south. The cloud cover will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler in the mid 50s. Everyone will see southwest winds today at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated gusts will likely be as high as the mid 20s.

A weak boundary will move across the state tonight but will have minimal impacts on our weather. It will shift winds overnight to the north but are expected to stay light. Temperatures by tomorrow morning will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will warm into the low to mid 60s area wide with a mix of sun and clouds. Northwest winds will remain light at 5 to 15mph. Thursday will be a copy and paste of Wednesday with the expectation of slightly warmer temperatures. Thursdays highs will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday will be cloudy with highs dropping into the mid 60s. Southeast winds will return at 10 to 15mph. A strong cold front will move through the southern Plains Friday afternoon and night. Behind the front, aside from a cooler airmass, will also be strong/gusty north winds. 15 to 25mph sustained with anticipated gusts higher. We’ll cool off with temperatures closer to average over the weekend. Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies east-- mostly sunny west. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday will warm into the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. A weak front is expected to move in Sunday night but will have little impacts on our weather for Monday. Highs will stay in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

Unfortunately, all these fronts/ boundaries look to come through dry meaning no precipitation is expected at this time!

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

