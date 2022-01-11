Expert Connections
Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Chickasha

The OSBI said the suspect crashed into a KFC and then through several yards before the shooting...
The OSBI said the suspect crashed into a KFC and then through several yards before the shooting took place.(Associated Press (custom credit) | Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide that happened after someone reportedly broke into a home and crashed into a KFC in Chickasha.

According to the OSBI, it started when the suspect crashed a vehicle into the KFC early Tuesday morning and then through several yards.

OSBI said the suspect then backed into a house and started banging on the windows.

The homeowners told investigators they heard the noise and went outside to see what was happening when the suspect came up to their porch and assaulted the wife and ran inside the home.

That’s when OSBI said the husband grabbed his gun and at some point shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time, while OSBI said the homeowners are cooperating with their investigation.

