JCMH changes visitor policy amid COVID surge

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Jackson County Memorial Hospital is changing their visitor policy due to a rise in COVID cases across the area.

According to a Facebook post from the hospital, they will limit visitors to one per patient during their hospital stay.

There are exceptions for children and death and dying situations.

Hospital officials said no visitors will be allowed in the emergency department with exceptions for children and vulnerable adults.

Visitors will also be required to wear a mask while in the patient’s room.

A similar change in policy was announced at Comanche County Memorial Hospital last week.

