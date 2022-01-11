Lawton man sentenced in rape case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been sentenced in a 2019 rape case.

Brandon Damon received a 20 year sentence, with 15 to serve and five years suspected, along with a $1,000 fine. He also received credit for time served.

Damon will also register as a sex offender.

He previously entered a blind plea after being charged with first-degree rape of a victim under 14.

