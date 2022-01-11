Expert Connections
Lawton Police Department gives update on officer shot in Monday chase

(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have released more information about the Lawton police officer who was shot Monday afternoon during a chase.

According to the Lawton Police Department, the officer is now home from a stay in a hospital, and is currently stable.

The chase, which ran through Comanche and Caddo counties, started after a traffic stop in Lawton.

The suspects involved opened fire during the chase, which is when the officer was hit.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident.

You can count on 7News to bring you the latest as we learn more.

