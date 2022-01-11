Lawton Public Schools moving to remote learning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools will move to remote learning starting Wednesday.

The district made the announcement on their website Tuesday, saying the decision was made due to an uptick in COVID cases across the district and the number of absences across schools.

The school district will wrap up its normally scheduled day on Tuesday first.

Lawton Public Schools will already be out for school Monday, Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

District officials said they plan on returning to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

