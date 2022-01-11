Lawton redistricting meeting set for Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Redistricting Commission will have a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in Lawton.

It’s happening at 2 in the City Hall Auditorium.

This allows those who live in the area to give their thoughts on the proposed ward redistricting map for the City of Lawton.

After Wednesday’s meeting, a 10 day waiting period will start after that the resolution can be voted on by the commission.

You can look at the current ward map, and the proposed one, on the city’s website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.