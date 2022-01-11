Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton redistricting meeting set for Wednesday

By Haley Wilson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Redistricting Commission will have a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in Lawton.

It’s happening at 2 in the City Hall Auditorium.

This allows those who live in the area to give their thoughts on the proposed ward redistricting map for the City of Lawton.

After Wednesday’s meeting, a 10 day waiting period will start after that the resolution can be voted on by the commission.

You can look at the current ward map, and the proposed one, on the city’s website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase through Caddo and Comanche counties has come to an end.
UPDATE: Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County
The report shows that Burk refused a breathalyzer test when the officer asked him to take one.
Details released in Lawton City Council member’s DUI arrest
The codes on the CCDC’s website correlated to two codes under state statute: driving under the...
Lawton City Council member arrested
Shannon Mayorga and Randall Rudd have been sentenced for a murder in Murray County, while...
Two sentenced in Murray County for murder; one still on the run
Sergeant Daniel Breaden has patrolled the streets of Lawton since 1985 to keep the community...
Lawton Police Department’s longest-serving officer retires after 36 years

Latest News

Superintendent Chad Hance said classes will return Jan. 18.
Cache Public Schools closing for remainder of week
Lawton Public Schools will move to remote learning starting Wednesday.
Lawton Public Schools moving to remote learning
Oklahoma has seen more than 769,000 cases of the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.
5,011 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Jackson County Memorial Hospital is reinstating Coronavirus restrictions.
JCMH changes visitor policy amid COVID surge