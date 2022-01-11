Lines lengthen at COVID-19 test sites in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Lawton experienced long lines at COVID-19 testing sites on Tuesday.

The testing site at Cameron University, which is hosted by Marquis Labs, saw a significant increase in people needing a COVID-19 test today.

At one point, the line reached all the way back around the building, in a full circle, with patients waiting hours for a test.

Officials with Marquis Labs, said they are still testing, but they only have about 300 to 400 tests per day and once they reach that limit, the lab closes.

They ask residents to remain patient, because they expect long lines to continue as cases rise.

