Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lines lengthen at COVID-19 test sites in Lawton

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Lawton experienced long lines at COVID-19 testing sites on Tuesday.

The testing site at Cameron University, which is hosted by Marquis Labs, saw a significant increase in people needing a COVID-19 test today.

At one point, the line reached all the way back around the building, in a full circle, with patients waiting hours for a test.

Officials with Marquis Labs, said they are still testing, but they only have about 300 to 400 tests per day and once they reach that limit, the lab closes.

They ask residents to remain patient, because they expect long lines to continue as cases rise.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase through Caddo and Comanche counties has come to an end.
UPDATE: Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County
The report shows that Burk refused a breathalyzer test when the officer asked him to take one.
Details released in Lawton City Council member’s DUI arrest
The codes on the CCDC’s website correlated to two codes under state statute: driving under the...
Lawton City Council member arrested
Lawton Public Schools will move to remote learning starting Wednesday.
Lawton Public Schools moving to remote learning
Shannon Mayorga and Randall Rudd have been sentenced for a murder in Murray County, while...
Two sentenced in Murray County for murder; one still on the run

Latest News

Lawton Police Department gives update on officer shot in Monday chase
Area schools announce closures due to COVID-19, staff shortages
Sterling Public Schools announces two-day closure
The OSBI said the suspect crashed into a KFC and then through several yards before the shooting...
Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Chickasha