Man charged after weekend chase in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing several charges after a chase over the weekend in Lawton.

According to court documents, it started just before 2 a.m. Saturday when a Lawton Police officer noticed a pickup truck driven by Timothy Philpott driving 12 miles over the speed limit south on 67th near Cache Road.

Investigators said the officer tried to pull Philpott over, but he kept going.

The chase took police from 67th to Gore Boulevard, then to 82nd and back to 67th.

Eventually, Lawton Police performed a tactical maneuver on the truck, causing it to spin out into the grass on the south side of Gore Blvd. near 59th.

According to court documents, Philpott then turned the truck around, jumping the center median and hitting the police cruiser that caused him to spin out.

He eventually stopped due to a blown out tire.

Investigators said when police got to him, he resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

He later admitted to police that he had a medical marijuana license and had smoked before the chase, but refused to take a blood test.

Philpott has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, eluding police, speeding and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.