Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man charged after weekend chase in Lawton

Timothy Philpott
Timothy Philpott(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing several charges after a chase over the weekend in Lawton.

According to court documents, it started just before 2 a.m. Saturday when a Lawton Police officer noticed a pickup truck driven by Timothy Philpott driving 12 miles over the speed limit south on 67th near Cache Road.

Investigators said the officer tried to pull Philpott over, but he kept going.

The chase took police from 67th to Gore Boulevard, then to 82nd and back to 67th.

Eventually, Lawton Police performed a tactical maneuver on the truck, causing it to spin out into the grass on the south side of Gore Blvd. near 59th.

According to court documents, Philpott then turned the truck around, jumping the center median and hitting the police cruiser that caused him to spin out.

He eventually stopped due to a blown out tire.

Investigators said when police got to him, he resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

He later admitted to police that he had a medical marijuana license and had smoked before the chase, but refused to take a blood test.

Philpott has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, eluding police, speeding and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase through Caddo and Comanche counties has come to an end.
UPDATE: Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County
The report shows that Burk refused a breathalyzer test when the officer asked him to take one.
Details released in Lawton City Council member’s DUI arrest
The codes on the CCDC’s website correlated to two codes under state statute: driving under the...
Lawton City Council member arrested
Lawton Public Schools will move to remote learning starting Wednesday.
Lawton Public Schools moving to remote learning
Shannon Mayorga and Randall Rudd have been sentenced for a murder in Murray County, while...
Two sentenced in Murray County for murder; one still on the run

Latest News

Comanche Nation ARP program initiates second round payments
Comanche Nation ARP program initiates second round payments
A school bus wreck causes traffic to slow in Cache.
School bus crash slows traffic in Cache
Omicron variant cases rise, causing COVID testing to rise.
Omicron variant cases rise, causing COVID testing to rise
Brandon Damon is sentenced after rape of a minor in 2019.
Lawton man sentenced in rape case
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Suspects in Monday chase, officer shooting in Comanche County identified