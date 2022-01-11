Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Suspects in Monday chase, officer shooting in Comanche County identified

Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in Comanche and Caddo Counties.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified two suspects arrested after a chase with law enforcement through Caddo and Comanche Counties Monday.

According to OSBI, it began when Lawton police tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Brandi Crosby.

They said Crosby failed to stop, resulting in a lengthy chase.

During that chase, OSBI officials said a passenger of the vehicle, Larry Starr Hardison, fired several shots from the vehicle at officers as they followed.

One Lawton Police officer was injured in that shooting and has since been released from the hospital.

According to OSBI, Hardison was arrested for shooting with intent to kill while Crosby was arrested as an accessory and for felony eluding of a police officer.

Both have been taken to the Comanche County Jail where they are currently in custody.

A third person was also arrested, but OSBI officials said that person was released with no charges.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A chase through Caddo and Comanche counties has come to an end.
UPDATE: Suspects in officer shooting, chase arrested in Comanche County
The report shows that Burk refused a breathalyzer test when the officer asked him to take one.
Details released in Lawton City Council member’s DUI arrest
The codes on the CCDC’s website correlated to two codes under state statute: driving under the...
Lawton City Council member arrested
Lawton Public Schools will move to remote learning starting Wednesday.
Lawton Public Schools moving to remote learning
Shannon Mayorga and Randall Rudd have been sentenced for a murder in Murray County, while...
Two sentenced in Murray County for murder; one still on the run

Latest News

Comanche Nation ARP program initiates second round payments
Comanche Nation ARP program initiates second round payments
A school bus wreck causes traffic to slow in Cache.
School bus crash slows traffic in Cache
Omicron variant cases rise, causing COVID testing to rise.
Omicron variant cases rise, causing COVID testing to rise
Brandon Damon is sentenced after rape of a minor in 2019.
Lawton man sentenced in rape case