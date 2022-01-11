VFW Post 5263 hosts drag show to support Miss Gay Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephen Popek, known on stage as Ariel Monroe, Miss Gay Lawton joined 7News to talk about his upcoming benefit for Ariel’s journey as he prepares to travel to state.

The Miss Gay Lawton Benefit, which will help support Stephen on his way to the Miss Gay Oklahoma America Competition, will be at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan.14.

The event will be held at VFW Post 5263 at 103 Northeast 20th Street.

There will be a silent auction, raffles, drink specials and performers.

Tickets are $10 at the door and attendees must be 18 or older.

All proceeds, including the door money and tips to performers will go to help send Ariel to state.

