5,500+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has surpassed 775,000 Coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 5,507 new cases of the virus statewide.

The new numbers brings the seven-day average of new cases to 7,185.

According to OSDH, there are currently 66,444 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.

The state has seen 775,169 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The CDC reported 31 new deaths in the state on Wednesday as well, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus statewide to 12,697.

