Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

5,500+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma Wednesday

Oklahoma has reported 775,169 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
Oklahoma has reported 775,169 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has surpassed 775,000 Coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 5,507 new cases of the virus statewide.

The new numbers brings the seven-day average of new cases to 7,185.

According to OSDH, there are currently 66,444 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.

The state has seen 775,169 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The CDC reported 31 new deaths in the state on Wednesday as well, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus statewide to 12,697.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Suspects in Monday chase, officer shooting in Comanche County identified
Area schools announce closures due to COVID-19, staff shortages
Lawton Public Schools will move to remote learning starting Wednesday.
Lawton Public Schools moving to remote learning
The report shows that Burk refused a breathalyzer test when the officer asked him to take one.
Details released in Lawton City Council member’s DUI arrest
Timothy Philpott
Man charged after weekend chase in Lawton

Latest News

Duncan Public Schools will be closed for the rest of the week due to a rise in Coronavirus cases.
Duncan Public Schools to close Thursday, Friday due to COVID cases
The redistricting meeting will give the public the chance to comment on the proposed...
City of Lawton redistricting hearing postponed
Lawton Police have confirmed that two people were killed in the city's first homicide of the...
LPD confirm double homicide at apartment complex, release identities
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Suspects in chase, officer shooting make first court appearances