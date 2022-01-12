7News First Alert Weather: Mild through the rest of the workweek with changes into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear to partly cloudy as a surface trough moves across the area. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Midweek, mostly sunny with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 60s. Winds will light out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. This will be a great opportunity to enjoy outdoors or take a walk in the park around sunset.

On Friday, a strong cold front will move across the area during the late afternoon and evening. Models have been inconsistent on how much moisture returns to the area and how deep the upper-level storm system moves into the state of Oklahoma. If the low trends further south with future model runs there will be a better chance for a few cold showers. If this scenario plays out and temperatures are below freezing then winter weather can’t be ruled out mainly across the central-to-eastern half of the state.

Regardless, behind the front a cold air mass will settle in with temperatures only topping out in the upper 40s on Saturday with wind chills in the mid-to-upper 30s during the afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly begin to moderate for the second half of the week and into early next week with seasonable temperatures in the 50s.

