City of Lawton redistricting hearing postponed

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The redistricting meeting set for 2 p.m. Wednesday in Lawton has been rescheduled.

According to city officials, it was postponed due to the agenda for the public meeting not being posted and accessible within 48 hours of the meeting. Agendas have to be posted within that time frame according to the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

The meeting is now set to take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, in the City Hall Auditorium.

City officials said multiple staff members from the city’s planning department have been absent, causing the agenda not to be posted in time.

The redistricting meeting will give the public the chance to comment on the proposed new map.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

