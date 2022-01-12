Comanche Nation ARP program initiates second round payments

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation American Rescue Plan program has begun the second round of the $1,200 payments for all Comanche tribal members.

Secretary Treasurer of the Comanche Nation John Wahnee said the federal government allocated 24 million dollars towards the ARP program, which they put towards the second round of individual assistance payments.

The online only application is available to Comanche tribal members 18 years and older.

Those who have tribal enrolled children will be able to add them to their application, who will receive a additional $1,200 per child.

”I would encourage everyone of the Comanche Nation, please submit an application,” Wahnee said. “And if you don’t know how or you don’t have capability, please call the ARP office or call the elder’s center and will help you get the application done.”

So for all those who are unable to manage the online application process, they can call 580-492-5658 and receive assistance.

Disbursements will begin February 11th.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.