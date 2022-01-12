Death row inmates request execution by firing squad

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An attorney for two men on Oklahoma’s death row said his clients agreed to choose execution by firing squad as a way to delay their upcoming lethal injections.

The two inmates, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle, are asking a federal judge to grant them a temporary halt to their upcoming executions.

Initially, the firing squad was offered as a less problematic alternative to the state’s lethal injection process.

But after a judge’s prodding, the attorney admitted the inmates agreed to it to put off the lethal injections, which are scheduled for the coming weeks.

The judge has not issued a decision on the inmates’ motion, but plans to release an order by the end of the week.

