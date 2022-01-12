Expert Connections
Duncan Public Schools to close Thursday, Friday due to COVID cases

Duncan Public Schools will be closed for the rest of the week due to a rise in Coronavirus cases.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Public Schools has joined the list of schools in southwestern Oklahoma closing for the rest of the week due to rising Coronavirus cases among students and staff.

Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan told 7News Wednesday that they will finish out their school day Wednesday, but school will then be out Thursday and Friday. Schools in the district will also be out Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Dr. Deighan said the plan is for students to return to class Tuesday. He said currently 20% of staff members are out, and the district is unable to do what they need to do to educate children as a result.

