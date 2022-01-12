Elgin City Council member resigns following suspension from job at EPS

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin City Council member has resigned following his suspension from his job at Elgin Public Schools.

Ward 2 Representative Eric Bradford sent Mayor JJ Francais an email Monday night, saying his resignation would be effective immediately, due to “personal problems.”

The former councilman also serves as Elgin Middle Schools’ Director of Vocal Music and Drama.

When we spoke with Superintendent Nate Meraz, he confirmed a staff member had been suspended.

In a statement, Meraz said “Elgin Schools cannot comment on particular individuals’ personnel and employment matters. As a matter of common practice, the administration conducts timely and thorough investigations into any matter brought to it. The safety and well being of our kids is always the driving force in any decisions made at EPS.”

By Oklahoma law, the city has 60 days to fill Bradford’s position on the city council.

“I will gather a list of names, either people that contact me, contact another councilmember or something along those lines or comes in to the city hall and expresses interest,” Francais said. “I’ll gather that list of names and put the best name, in my opinion, put the best name forward to the council.”

Council will then vote on it.

Francais said because Elgin is growing, but doesn’t have a city manager, it’s all hands on deck.

“The current city council members, they all play a vital role in making the best decision for the city, and so, this isn’t a rubber stamp position,” Francais said. “It’s a position where I expect everybody to bring their own level of expertise to the position and help us make the best decisions for the city.”

He wants it to be someone who upholds Elgin’s values.

“I hope we find somebody who believes in the City of Elgin and wants to be a part of fostering the growth of Elgin going forward,” Francais said. “Someone who will be an active participant on council.”

The mayor expects to have the position filled within the next three weeks.

We’ve reached out to Bradford for comment but haven’t heard back.

The Elgin School Board is set to accept Bradford’s resignation at the regular meeting this Thursday.

We’ll keep you updated when we find out why he’s resigning.

